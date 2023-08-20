(KRON) — Two people died, and one was injured after three separate shootings in Oakland Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. The shootings happened between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Shooting 1

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. near E. 15th Street and 20th Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition, OPD said. No arrests have been made; no suspect(s) descriptions have been reported at this time.

Shooting 2

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near 17th Street and San Pablo Avenue. A victim was seen suffering from injuries from at least one gunshot wound.

Despite medical personnel providing aid to the victim, the person died on scene. As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s identity until the next of kin is notified.

Shooting 3

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on the 9200 block of E Street. Officers arrived on scene and spotted a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim died on scene. As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity is not being released until the next of kin is notified, OPD said.

Anyone with information regarding any of these shootings is asked to call OPD at either 510-238-3426 or 510-238-3821. You can also contact the TIP LINE at 238-7950.