OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting that occurred Saturday night in Oakland has left two people dead and another two injured, according to Oakland Police Department. The two people killed were students at Berkeley High School, Berkeley Unified School District confirmed.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the 950 block of Apgar Street. After arriving on scene, officers located multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts were provided to two individuals with gunshot wounds, but both succumbed to their injuries at the scene, police said.

OPD officers located a third victim with gunshot wound(s) and provided medical treatment until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. Emeryville Police Department assisted OPD and located a fourth victim suffering from gunshot wound(s), police said.

The fourth victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The current status of the two victims transported to local area hospitals is unknown as this time, police said. It is also unknown whether they are Berkeley students.

BUSD described the students killed as “beloved members of the BUSD family.” School counselors will provide resources and support, including counseling services, for BHS students.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact OPD Homicide Section at (510)-238-3821.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story said this incident happened at a house party. We do not have that detail confirmed.