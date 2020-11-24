2 dead, 3 injured in San Jose church stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two people are dead and three others seriously injured in a mass stabbing at a San Jose church Sunday night.

It happened as the church was opening its doors to the homeless to escape the cold weather.

Video shows the scene outside Grace Baptist Church at the corner of San Fernando and South 10th Street near San Jose State University.

Officers arrived on the scene to find five people had been stabbed, two fatally, says Sergeant Christian Camarillo.

“One of those persons was declared deceased at the scene, a second was transported to a local hospital where they were later declared deceased. Three others are still in the hospital receiving care. They are all in serious but stable condition, we do expect them to survive,” Camarillo said.

An adult male has been arrested in connection with the stabbings.

A motive for the attack is not clear.

At this time, police believe the suspect acted alone, describing what happened as a ‘random act of violence.’

“The church was not conducting any sort of religious service last night, it also used as a shelter for unhoused here in downtown San Jose. The people involved in this incident are directly related or involved with that unhoused shelter situation,” Camarillo said.

A man who had been at the church earlier in the evening, but did not witness the violence, tells KRON4 the church had been opened to help get homeless people inside and out of the cold.

The first officers and firefighters on scene are being credited with saving lives, says Sgt. Camarillo.

“Now this is a very chaotic situation that these officers came into yesterday and the officers, along with the San Jose paramedics, went into this active scene and you know, did a great job rendering first aid to the three surviving victims. Usually the fire department will hang back a little bit and wait for us to secure the scene but last night, we had a lot of brave men and women out here at the scene that more than likely helped save these other three individuals lives,” Camarillo said.

The two stabbings represent the city’s 40th and 41st homicides of the year.