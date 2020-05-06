2 dead, 97 others infected with coronavirus at Windsor Vallejo Care Facility

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Close to a hundred people linked to one skilled nursing facility in Vallejo have contracted coronavirus.

Two are now confirmed dead by Solano County Health Officials.

“Moved out of there, I want someone to come in there and shut this down,” Annette Bennett Lewis said.

Annette Bennett Lewis is talking about her 31-year-old nephew, a stroke victim who’s been living at the Windsor Vallejo Care Facility for about a year and is one of the 75 patients there that have tested positive for COVID-19.

She’s unable to visit in person but saw him through a window at the skilled nursing facility.

“He is now lethargic, he’s not eating very much, he’s not drinking very much, he says he doesn’t have a fever because there’s so many patients in there, they’re not able to come in there and give them much care. What we need is like Gavin Newsom to come up and jump up this will happen no more and take over this place put Windsor at a business or President Trump help please,” Lewis said.

Bennett isn’t the only one concerned about a loved one there.

Danny Goza is worried about his mother Maria, an 86-year-old alzheimer’s patient.

Although she tested negative for coronavirus, 24 workers tested positive.

Goza and his niece fear that’s left the care center understaffed and the remaining workers overwhelmed.

“She was sitting in a fecal diaper, she had an accident before breakfast, they didn’t change her until her lunch tray came in and we couldn’t find her for three days,” Goza said.

In a statement, a representative from the Windsor Vallejo Care Center says their mission is to be hyper vigilant and take every recommended safety measure to try and minimize the continued spread of the virus to the residents and staff.

The health officer of Solano County says they have staff on the ground helping with infection control.

Two infected patients have been hospitalized and are in ICU.

They were able to move a handful of COVID positive residents to another nursing facility able to handle infected patients to ease the strain.

He says the rest need to shelter in place because the risk of moving even those who have tested negative is too great.

“They may appear to be negative today, that won’t mean they won’t emerge disease within their incubation period and moving them just transports the risk of covert to other facilities as well,” Dr. Bela Matyas said.

