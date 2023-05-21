(KRON) — Two people died after two separate shootings Sunday overnight in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) confirmed to KRON4. The two shootings, which happened roughly four hours apart, are being investigated. OPD did not say whether or not these shootings were related.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Shooting 1

The first shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Bancroft Avenue. Officers arrived after the shooting and saw a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Despite paramedics treating the unidentified victim, they died at the scene. The Oakland Fire Department (OFD) was also at the scene in response.

Shooting 2

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, OPD responded to its second shooting in about four hours. This happened on the 10000 block of C Street.

Officers arrived and saw a victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim later died at the scene.

The shootings on C Street and Bancroft Avenue happened approximately two miles away from each other.

Neither of the shooting victims will be identified until the next of kin is notified, OPD said. The department says anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact 510-238-3821.

Last weekend, KRON4 reported four people were injured after four separate, unrelated shootings overnight in Oakland. Those shootings happened in approximately a one-hour span between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.