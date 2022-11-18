FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have died following a multi-vehicle collision on Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield, the California Highway Patrol told KRON4 on Friday.

CHP Solano officers responded to the scene on reports of a collision involving three vehicles. Officers located two deceased individuals upon arrival. Both victims were in the same car.

CHP says Suisun Valley Road is closed off between Rockville Road and Ledgewood Road. There is no estimated time when the roads will reopen.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Preliminary reports say high-rate of speed and alcohol played roles in the collision. CHP is investigating.