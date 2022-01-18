2 dead, 1 injured after traffic collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Units are at the scene of a fatal traffic collision involving a vehicle and three pedestrians, according to San Jose police.

This incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. at Almaden Expy and Foxworthy Ave in San Jose.

Two people died at local hospitals, and a third is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate further.

“This is the 6th fatal collision and the 6th and 7th victims of 2022. This is also the 4th and 5th pedestrian fatality of 2022,” according to police.