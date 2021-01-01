2 dead following hit-and-run collision in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police officers responded to a hit-and-run collision Thursday that left one person dead and another in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

As of 5:11 p.m., officials say the second person has died.

Around 4 p.m., officers arrived to the scene at 2nd Street and Mission Street where they located two pedestrians who were struck by the car.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene despite life saving efforts from emergency responders.

The second victim was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. That person later died at the hospital.

The second person was just pronounced dead. Just crushing and horrific. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) January 1, 2021

The driver immediately left the car and fled the scene on foot. Officers located the driver near by and after a foot pursuit, officers stopped the driver and detained him.

The identities of the suspect and victims are not being released at this time.

Officials are now further investigating the hit-and-run collision. They are processing the scene for evidence and say the area will be closed for a while.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.