(KRON) — Two people are dead following two separate traffic collisions that occurred in San Jose over the weekend, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Friday, August 11

Around 5 p.m., a collision involving two cars occurred at the intersection of Berryessa Road and Sabal Drive. A 2016 Chrysler 200 was traveling eastbound on Berryessa Road when it struck a 2012 Honda Accord as the Chrysler was turning onto Sabal Drive, police said.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals. The driver of the Chrysler, a man who was the sole occupant of the car, sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after, SJPD said.

This incident marks the city’s 29th fatal collision of 2023.

The driver of the Honda suffered non life-threatening injuries and cooperated with police.

Sunday, August 13

Just after 5 a.m., a 2013 Cadillac sedan was traveling eastbound on Story Road at a high rate of speed when it struck both the center median and an unoccupied pickup truck that was parked along the curb, police said.

The driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the collision and whether drugs or alcohol played a role is currently unknown.

This incident marks San Jose’s 30th fatal collision and the 31st traffic death of the year.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.