2 dead in 2 shootings, stabbing within an hour in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Two people are dead following two separate shootings and a stabbing that all happened within one hour in Oakland overnight.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the first shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. in the area of 9000 Hillside Street near 90th Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened around 11:23 p.m. in the 2400 block of Chestnut Street near 24th Street.

At that scene two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds were found.

Both were taken to the hospital, where one of the victims later died from injuries.

Police said the stabbing happened around 12:17 a.m. in the 2500 block of Courtland Avenue near Fairfax Avenue.

At the scene a man was found suffering from stab wounds; he died at the scene.

Police continue to investigate all three incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Latest News Headlines: