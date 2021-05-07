2 dead in back-to-back Oakland shootings

OAKLAND (BCN) – Two people died in shootings in Oakland early Friday morning, police said.

Officers were sent at 4:18 a.m. to the 1400 block of Third Street near Center Street after someone reported a shooting.

Officers located an unresponsive male victim with at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

Officers tried to save the victim’s life but he died, police said.

Earlier, officers were sent at 12:42 a.m. to the 2300 block of 55th Avenue after someone reported a person on the ground.

Officers again found an unresponsive male victim suffering from at least one gunshot would and he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The names of the victims have not been released by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 510-238-3821.