(KRON) — Two people were killed in a crash in San Mateo County on Tuesday evening, California Highway Patrol’s Redwood City division confirmed. At least one vehicle is submerged in water after the crash.

The address of the crash is Highway 1 at Bean Hollow Road near the town of Pescadero, Cal Fire said.

Highway 1 is shut down in both directions due to the wreck, and there is no estimation for when it will reopen. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

