REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in a crash in Redwood City Friday night, the Redwood City Police Department said. The crash involved two vehicles and happened just before 8:00 p.m.

Officers responded to the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. Upon arrival, they found two cars on the west sidewalk with major damage, one of which was on fire.

Officers put out the fire and found three people inside the vehicle, which was being driven by a 17-year-old. All three were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The other vehicle had two adult occupants who were both pronounced dead.

El Camino Real will be closed between Avondale Avenue and Eaton Avenue for “an extended period” of time, police said. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call RCPD at (650) 780-7111.