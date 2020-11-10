2 dead in San Mateo murder-suicide





Photos: San Mateo Police Department

San Mateo (BCN/KRON) – 2 are dead in San Mateo over an apparent love triangle, according to officials.

San Mateo police say both the suspect and victim had relations with the suspects wife.

Around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a homicide in the 1700 block of Pierce Street, according to police.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Minutes after discovering the victim, officers located the suspect at a home in the 1600 block of Marina Court and immediately began negotiations with him with the help of a SWAT team and a crisis negotiation team.

Following four hours of negotiations, the suspect took his life. The suspect’s wife — who was inside the home at the time — was unharmed.

Anyone with information or related security footage is being asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to https://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

