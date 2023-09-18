SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed and another was injured in two shootings in San Francisco last weekend, according to the San Francisco Police Department’s crime log.

The first shooting happened in the area of 7th Street and Market Street at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Two people were shot, and one of the victims died, police said. The other victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

One victim was found near the area of Jones and McAllister Streets. The other approached officers who were working at the scene and said they had been shot.

The second shooting was on the 500 block of Twin Peaks Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooter used a handgun to kill the victim, according to police.

SFPD is investigating the motives of both shootings.