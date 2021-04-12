2 dead in suspected DUI collision in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a driver and a child on Monday night in Pittsburg, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the area of West Leland Road near John Henry Johnson Parkway.

The two vehicles involved were a Chevy Camero and a Toyota Corolla.

Officers arrived to find three children in the Corolla had been ejected from the car. Medical attention was given to multiple people on the scene — Some were taken to hospitals by helicopter.

Police say both cars were driving down West Leland Road when, according to witnesses, the Camero collided with the Corolla.

Witnesses say the Camero was speeding. The driver of the Corolla then lost control and crashed into a tree.

Authorities say the driver of the Corolla died on the scene. The other four occupants in the car suffered serious injuries, ‘with three juveniles seated in the rear seat of the vehicle being ejected.’

The children were taken to a hospital, where one of the them later died.

Investigators say the driver of the Camero appeared to be impaired. The man was not injured and was arrested for driving under the influence.

The two passengers in the Camero were taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time as police continue to investigate.

“The names and ages of those involved are being withheld at this time pending family notification,” police said.

Part of the road will remain closed as the investigation continues.