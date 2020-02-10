2 dead in Vacaville house fire

VACAVILLE (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the lives of two people in Vacaville overnight.

Firefighters responded to the home on Scottsdale Drive around 11:50 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported people were trapped inside the burning home.

According to investigators, a man was found dead inside near where the fire had started.

A woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators said the fire caused extensive damage to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

