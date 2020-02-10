Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

2 dead in Vacaville house fire

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VACAVILLE (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the lives of two people in Vacaville overnight.

Firefighters responded to the home on Scottsdale Drive around 11:50 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported people were trapped inside the burning home.

According to investigators, a man was found dead inside near where the fire had started.

A woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators said the fire caused extensive damage to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News