2 dead in Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO (KRON) – A homicide investigation is underway in Vallejo after two men were found dead early Tuesday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 1000 block of Hargus Avenue near Maple Avenue just after midnight.

At the scene, authorities found a woman suffering from blunt force trauma to her head; she was treated and released at the scene.

Across the street, police also found the body of a man in his 40s to 50s suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

A second victim in his 40s to 50s was found with at least gunshot wound in a nearby vehicle.

Authorities said a firearm was recovered in that vehicle and police are looking into the possibility that the second victim located in the car may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

People are advised to avoid the area as the scene continues to remain active and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

