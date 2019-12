PINOLE (KRON) – Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80 in Pinole early Tuesday.

According to CHP, the crash happened just before midnight on eastbound I-80 near Appian Way.

Multiple eastbound lanes were closed during the investigation but as of 4 a.m. all lanes were open.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines: