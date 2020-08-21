2 dead, toddler injured following shooting in Vallejo

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one toddler injured Thursday night, according to authorities.

Around 7:30 p.m., Vallejo police officers responded to a shooting at Trinity Street and Louisiana Street.

Officesr located two adult victims, one man and woman, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A toddler was also struck by gunshots and rushed to a nearby hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

Officials say Vallejo police officers responded to a separate shooting at Richardson Park, where a 31-year-old man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.

The Vallejo Police Department says it will release more information on both shootings in a press release.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News