2 dead, toddler injured following shooting in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one toddler injured Thursday night, according to authorities.
Around 7:30 p.m., Vallejo police officers responded to a shooting at Trinity Street and Louisiana Street.
Officesr located two adult victims, one man and woman, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
A toddler was also struck by gunshots and rushed to a nearby hospital.
No other details have been released at this time.
Officials say Vallejo police officers responded to a separate shooting at Richardson Park, where a 31-year-old man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.
The Vallejo Police Department says it will release more information on both shootings in a press release.
