Police chase ends in crash, killing 2 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people died in a Monday night crash in Santa Clara County, with traffic impacts lasting into Tuesday morning.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a driver who then crashed into another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Expwy and Mitty Wy.

The San Jose Police Department, who is helping with the traffic during the investigation, said the Lawrence Expwy is closed from I-280 to Glentree Dr.

The police will provide an update when the roads reopen.