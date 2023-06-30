(BCN) — Two people were displaced in a residential structure fire in Santa Rosa Thursday night. On Thursday at 8:09 p.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to 4540 Sullivan Court on multiple calls about a house fire.

Responding firefighters located a single-story residence on fire. Firefighters said a car parked under a rear car port at the residence was fully involved in fire, and the fire had extended up a back wall of the home and into the attic.

Two cats exited the house on their own when firefighters made entry into the home, and one cat was located inside the home and brought outside. There were no people inside the home when firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 40 minutes and remained at the scene for several hours to put out hot spots and investigate the cause of the fire. Firefighters said two people were home when the fire started and evacuated.

One person was ultimately transported to the hospital with minor burns. The rear car port and the vehicle parked underneath were a total loss, and the attic and several rooms in the home sustained major fire damage.

The rest of the home sustained moderate smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire was determined to be hot ashes that were disposed of in a combustible trash container outside the home under the rear car port.

The damage to the home was estimated to be $600,000.

