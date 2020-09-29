3 earthquakes recorded near San Jose within an hour

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A third earthquake was recorded within an hour about six miles from Milpitas, California. This one was 3.3 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first one, a 2.7, was at 8:16, and the second, a 3.0 was just after 8:30.

According to the United States Geological Survey, here is the location of the second earthquake compared to nearby cities:

9.9 km (6.1 mi) NE of Milpitas, California

14.1 km (8.7 mi) N of Alum Rock, California

15.3 km (9.5 mi) ESE of Fremont, California

18.0 km (11.2 mi) NNE of San Jose, California

124.4 km (77.1 mi) SSW of Sacramento, California

This is a developing story.

