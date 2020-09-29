MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A third earthquake was recorded within an hour about six miles from Milpitas, California. This one was 3.3 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The first one, a 2.7, was at 8:16, and the second, a 3.0 was just after 8:30.
According to the United States Geological Survey, here is the location of the second earthquake compared to nearby cities:
9.9 km (6.1 mi) NE of Milpitas, California
14.1 km (8.7 mi) N of Alum Rock, California
15.3 km (9.5 mi) ESE of Fremont, California
18.0 km (11.2 mi) NNE of San Jose, California
124.4 km (77.1 mi) SSW of Sacramento, California
This is a developing story.
Latest Stories:
- Parts of Meadowood Resort destroyed in Glass Fire
- 3 earthquakes recorded near San Jose within an hour
- What time is the debate? What to know before Trump and Biden take the stage
- Senior living community in Oakmont saved from Glass Fire
- Newsfeed Now: Countdown to the first Presidential Debate, California Wildfires, Carole Baskin, and more