2 East Bay children killed in crash on I-5 near Bakersfield

KERN COUNTY (KRON) – Two children from the East Bay are dead after a rollover crash in Kern County.

It happened Saturday morning outside of Bakersfield on southbound I-5.

The victims are from Richmond.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the driver drifted into the center divider.

When she tried to correct herself, the car went onto the shoulder and rolled multiple times.

There were 6 people inside that car.

13-year-old Citalli Contreras and 10-year-old Jesse Contreras were both ejected from the car and died from their injuries.

The driver and two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CHP investigators do not believe the two children were wearing seatbelts.

