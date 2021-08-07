2 fatal shootings in Oakland reported

OAKLAND (BCN) – Oakland police are investigating two fatal shootings.

Early Saturday, officers responding to a report found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound on a major street in the city’s Fruitvale district Saturday morning.

The Oakland resident was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police spokesperson Johnna Watson said in a statement.

Watson did not release the victim’s identity, saying police are waiting until his family is notified of his death.

Homicide investigators went to the scene in the 1500 Block of 35th Avenue and began an investigation.

In a separate incident, an Oakland man shot during the night was pronounced dead Saturday morning at a local hospital, police said.

Watson said in a statement that the police received a report at 3:25 a.m. that a man had been shot in the 8400 block of San Leandro Street in East Oakland.

She said police are investigating the incident and are withholding the victim’s identity until his family is notified of his death.

Anyone with information about the aforementioned shootings is asked to contact Oakland Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.