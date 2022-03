NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A man and a woman — two convicted felons — were arrested on Saturday after a search warrant found firearms in their home, Napa police said.

Those firearms, including a loaded shotgun, was found in their child’s bedroom, according to police.

Police said they also found “substantial” evidence of credit card manufacturing and identity theft.

Both the man and woman were taken to jail.

Napa Police Department’s full Facebook post on the arrest could be read here.