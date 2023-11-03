SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two former San Francisco Department of Building Inspection construction plan engineers have been charged in federal court with participating in an honest services wire fraud conspiracy for accepting bribes in return for expediting and approving building and construction plan permits, Attorney for the United States Thomas A. Colthurst and Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent in charge Robert K. Tripp announced Friday.

Millbrae resident Rodolfo “Rudy” Pada, 68, began accepting bribes from 2003 to his retirement in September 2017, according to prosecutors documents’ criminal information filed on Nov. 2.

According to the document, bribes consisted of cash, free meals, drinks, and other benefits bestowed upon Pada by executives at a construction planning and design firm in return for Pada expediting and approving permits for building and construction plans. Pada has also allegedly solicited, accepted, and concealed an interest-free $85,000 loan facilitated by a construction planning and design firm executive.

In another separate document of information filed on Nov. 2, San Francisco resident Cyril Yu began accepting bribes in Jan. 2018 and continued to do so until Feb. 2021. Yu, 41, allegedly accepted bribes consisting of cash, free meals, drinks, and other benefits bestowed upon Yu by executives at a construction planning and design firm. In return for Yu expediting and approving permits for building and construction plans, according to the document.

Pada and Yu were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. However, any sentence following conviction would be imposed by the court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of a sentence.