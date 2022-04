PESCADERO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found dead after a car crashed into the Pescadero State Beach waters early Saturday morning, officials say.

Multiple services responded to the scene including Cal Fire San Mateo, the U.S. Coast Guard, and California State Parks.

U.S. Coast Guard members are continuing to search for a third victim, officials stated in a Tweet. No other information was given.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.