SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were found dead in San Francisco during last weekend’s powerful rainstorm.

A woman’s body was found in Golden Gate Park next to a large tree branch that fell late Saturday afternoon. Gusty winds were blowing at the time. A jogger spotted the woman on the ground and called 911, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Firefighters determined that the victim had been struck by the tree branch and suffered head trauma.

She was identified by the Chief Medical Examiner Tuesday as 73-year-old Louise Beth Abrams of San Francisco.

The tree was one of hundreds that lost limbs or toppled over completely during a parade of storms. One hiker found a huge 150-year-old Cypress tree that crashed into Metson Lake in Golden Gate Park.

Urban Hiker SF found this 150-year-old Cypress tree that crashed into Metson Lake in Golden Gate Park during last weekend’s storm.

On Sunday, a body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza. Heavy downpours, surging surf, and a 5.8-foot high tide had flooded parts of the Embarcadero earlier that morning.

The Chief Medical Examiner identified the person on Tuesday as 37-year-old Alexander Tellez. Tellez was pulled out of the water by firefighters just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

“The SF Medical Examiner arrived on scene, took custody of the body, and is leading the investigation. Foul play is not suspected,” police wrote.

The Chief Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to KRON4’s inquiry into whether the two deaths were classified as directly storm-related.

According to the National Weather Service, San Francisco has received 18 inches of rain since Dec. 26, 2022, making it the wettest 22-day period since 1862.

