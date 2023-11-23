(BCN) — Authorities administered Narcan but failed to revive two people found unresponsive at BART stations in Oakland and San Francisco on Wednesday night.

The first death was reported at about 6:20 p.m. at the Fruitvale Station in Oakland, where officers gave an unresponsive man a dose of Narcan, or naloxone, which is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Medical crews took over life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, BART police said.

The second death was reported at about 11:30 p.m. at the Powell Street Station in San Francisco, where officers provided two doses of naloxone to an unresponsive man. Medical crews provided life-saving measures, but the man also died.

There were no signs of foul play in either death, and both are under investigation.

BART police also provided Narcan in a third incident to a man suffering from an apparent drug overdose at the Richmond Station platform at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday. The man regained consciousness after three doses and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

