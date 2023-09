(KRON) — Two people were shot Tuesday evening at an Oakley home, according to the police department.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Pecan Court for a welfare check. Two people were found inside the home with gunshot wounds, Oakley police said.

Police have determined this incident was isolated between the two people. There is no risk to the general public, OPD said.

