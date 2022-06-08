(BCN)– Two men from Salinas and Soledad have been convicted of engaging in multiple conspiracies involving gang membership and gang violence, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

Vincent Gerald Garcia, 55, and Jorse Jasso, 29, were charged along with 13 other co-defendants in September of 2018.

Both men faced three charges: engaging in racketeering conspiracy, engaging of conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, and engaging in a conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

They were convicted on all counts.

Garcia and Jasso, members of the Nuestra Familia prison gang and its affiliated Norteno street gang, held positions in the criminal organization, federal officials said.

Garcia was the regiment commander for all of Monterey County and Jasso was a Norteno.

According to federal officials, gang members in prisons and jails would carry out “removals” of members considered insubordinate or who broke gang rules.

A designated “hitter” would attack said gang member first with a sharp object to stab them then two “bombers” would beat the man for “maximum damage.”

Trial evidence focused on ten “removals” at the Monterey County Jail between December of 2012 and April of 2014 were under the leadership of Garcia.

As “boss” of Monterey County, he could and did order assaults and murder attempts.

Jasso, a Norteno, was also housed in the Monterey County Jail from May 2021 to September of 2013, federal officials said.

The government proved in court that he was a “foot soldier” that carried out the attacks on other inmates.

Both men’s sentencing hearings will take place in September.

The convictions could mean life in prison. For conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering they face 10 years.

For conspiracy to commit assault in the aid of racketeering, another 3 years can be added, federal officials said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.