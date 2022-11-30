SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for opening fire while on a crowded San Francisco street in 2019, the United States Department of Justice announced. Robert Manning and Jamare Coats were convicted of murder in August for the fatal incident.

The shooting happened on March 23, 2019, in front of the city’s Fillmore Heritage Center on 1330 Fillmore Street. One person was murdered, and four innocent bystanders were injured, the DOJ said.

Coats and someone who the DOJ described as “an associate” were involved in a shootout with the murder victim, who was a young man. At least 24 shots were fired, and Manning aided Coats and the associate as they shot and killed him.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that Manning and Coats were active members of a street gang called Mac Block. The gang, which operated out of San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood, engaged in activities including murder, robbery and drug dealing.

Manning, Coats and other people affiliated with Mac Block were inside the heritage center for a funeral reception. The victim brandished a gun and threatened the gang members, acting “disrespectfully,” according to the DOJ.

Manning, Coats and others walked south to their cars. Both men retrieved weapons and returned to the heritage center.

There were peacemakers in the area attempting to stop the conflict, per the DOJ, but Coats, Manning and their associate were able to surround the victim. The victim fired a shot, and Coats ducked away. The associate and the victim exchanged fire until the victim went down. Coats then fired six total shots at the victim, who died from his injuries.

Of the four bystanders who were shot, three suffered “minor” injuries, and the fourth is now paralyzed from the waist down.

“Victim impact statements illustrate that despite surviving “minor” gunshot wounds, the shooting dramatically changed lives of some passersby and those of their families,” the DOJ said.

Coats was convicted of committing a Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering Activity (VICAR) murder, and Manning was convicted of aiding and abetting a VICAR murder. In addition to their life sentences, they will serve 10 years each concurrently for felon in possession of a firearm charges. The DOJ did not identify the associate or announce their punishment.