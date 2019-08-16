2 grass fires break out in San Jose amid heat wave

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Crews spent the day battling wildfires on Thursday.

A brush fire broke out Thursday night on Scottsdale Drive near Thompson Creek in San Jose.

That fire grew to about an acre before crews got it under control.

No homes or structures were threatened.

No one was injured.

Earlier in the day, a fast-moving fire did threaten some homes in San Jose.

The fire broke out at Santa Teresa Boulevard and Baily Avenue.

That fire burned 75 acres and is now 80% contained.

At one point the fire was burning on both sides of Santa Teresa Boulevard but crews managed to stop it from spreading.

Thank you firefighters!

