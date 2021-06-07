2 homeless men found dead in Berkeley

BERKELEY (BCN) — Two homeless men were found dead in different parts of Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley on Sunday, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley Police Department said.

Around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of “a man down,” meaning he was lying on the ground and cold to the touch, on the west side of the park near Martin Luther King, Jr., Way, said Berkeley Police Lt. Veronica Rodrigues.

The Berkeley Fire Department also responded to the scene, where the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead. “We do not suspect foul play at this time,” Rodrigues said.

Adjacent to the deceased man, police found another man unconscious but alive. Narcan was administered, and the 59-year-old man was taken to a local trauma hospital where he is in stable condition, Rodrigues said.

Another individual contacted police around 3:10 p.m. to say a friend had died in the park. Berkeley police and fire responders found a 42-year-old man dead in a tent in the east side of the park, Rodrigues said.

No further details are available at this time.