2 homeless people at San Francisco’s largest shelter test positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two homeless people at MSC-South – Northern California’s largest shelter – have tested positive for coronavirus.

Supervisor Matt Haney (D-6) took to Twitter Monday to share the news that the Department of Homelessness confirmed two guests had tested positive.

Haney added that officials have introduced an emergency ordinance that would require hotel rooms for people who can self-quarantine.

“This is a disaster, and getting more dangerous by the hour. No more delay. Move people into hotel rooms, NOW,” Haney tweeted.

‘It’s been 3 weeks, and yet not a single homeless person or person in a shelter has been proactively moved into a hotel room in SF by the city,” Haney added.

Haney said he has been raising money and partnering with shelter providers to begin the transition of moving people directly into hotels.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

