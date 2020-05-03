2 homeless women say police kicked them out of vacant San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two homeless women moved into a vacant house in San Francisco on Friday.

The women turned the place into their home until they say police forced them out. Police showed up just hours after they moved in, despite support from several community members and some of their new neighbors.

They say hundreds of people showed up in their cars to welcome the women. One neighbor even walked over with two bottles of wine and a bouquet of flowers, according to the women.

But Couper Orona and Jess Gonzalez still had to leave.

“Whether you live in a house or you live in the streets, we’re all San Francisco residents,” Couper Orona, one of the women in the house said. “I want our city leaders to pay attention. We’re people. We’re human. We need homes. We need a safe and stable place to be so we can feel like we belong again in our city. I love my city and I want my city to be the best. And I want my city to thrive. But you gotta have heart and guts. And that’s what we need our mayor to do. London Breed, get some guts, get your sh– together.”

After being evicted from a house that has sat vacant for four years, here is Couper’s message to Mayor @LondonBreed: “We’re all San Francisco residents. We’re people, we’re human. We need a safe and stable place to be so we feel like we belong.” pic.twitter.com/M1wM70wL82 — Reclaim SF (@reclaim_sf) May 2, 2020

“This is how Mayor London Breed’s San Francisco responds to homeless women trying to take shelter during a global pandemic,” Ari Cowan, one of the community advocates in the house that day said. “In a city with more vacant houses than homeless people, we need to move people into safe and secure housing. We can’t wait another day.”

“This is one out of 4000 units we were promised when we voted yes on Prop C. Today we took one, we have 3,999 to go,” Quiver Watts of ReclaimSF said when interviewed at the protest. “Mayor Breed, it is unconscionable for you to be leaving people on the streets. Not only during a pandemic, but anyday. Use your emergency powers to move people not just into hotels, but also into secure and permanent housing.”

