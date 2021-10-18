1 dead, 2 injured in separate falls during Phish concert at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: An exterior view of the Chase Center before the Golden State Warriors game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 05, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One died and two were hospitalized from two separate falls at a Phish concert Sunday night at Chase Center, San Francisco police confirmed Monday.

The cause of the incidents was due to two possible falls inside the arena, police said.

Officers responded to the first fall around 9 p.m. They arrived at the scene and saw an adult male who was suffering injuries from a possible fall.

Medics were called to the scene where the unidentified male was given medical treatment but died shortly thereafter.

The second fall happened about an hour later when two victims suffered injuries, authorities said.

An adult male fell and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

That adult male fell on another male.

Officials said the man on the receiving end of the fall was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the cause of these falls is unknown.

Authorities will release the deceased victim’s identity at a later time.