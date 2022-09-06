ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 30-year-old woman and a three-month-old infant suffered were injured after a late-night collision in Antioch on Monday, the Antioch Police Department announced on Tuesday.

At 9:30 p. m. on Monday the police department received many calls regarding a collision with injuries near Delta fair Boulevard and Century Boulevard. Witnesses told police they saw a sedan cross the center median into oncoming traffic before colliding with a Tri-Delta bus, causing front-end damage to both vehicles.

A 30-year-old woman and a three-month-old infant suffered from major injuries and were transported to two local hospitals. Officers and emergency medical services assisted those injured in the collision.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department expressed gratitude towards Con Fire, American Medical Response, and the Pittsburg Police Department, who all assisted APD. Police state this is an ongoing investigation.