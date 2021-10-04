2 hospitalized after car crashes into pole in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a car collision in Mountain View on Monday afternoon.
Police reported multiple lane closures in the area of Grant Road and El Camino Real.
Around 4:36 p.m., authorities responded to after a car crashed into a pole.
Officials said two people were taken to a hospital to be treated. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
A traffic light will need to be repaired, police said.
There is no estimated time for reopening the lanes. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No other details have been released. Check back for updates.