2 hospitalized after car crashes into pole in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a car collision in Mountain View on Monday afternoon.

Police reported multiple lane closures in the area of Grant Road and El Camino Real.

Around 4:36 p.m., authorities responded to after a car crashed into a pole.

Two patients have been transported to an area hospital for treatment. There is no estimated time for the southbound lanes of ECR and Grant reopening at this time.



One traffic light pole will require repairs. A cause for the collision is not known at this time. pic.twitter.com/ZmCTUYXV0s — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) October 4, 2021

Officials said two people were taken to a hospital to be treated. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A traffic light will need to be repaired, police said.

There is no estimated time for reopening the lanes. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

No other details have been released. Check back for updates.