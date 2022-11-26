SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were injured after an incident inside a home Saturday evening, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to KRON4. Officers arrived around 7:19 p.m. at a residence on Juanita Way where they found three adults bleeding.

Police said the victims were suffering from possible stab wounds, an initial report said.

However, upon further investigation, SFPD later determined the suspect had bit two of the victims. The third victim was struck by a door, resulting in injuries.

Medical crews were called to the scene to attend to the three victims — two of whom were taken to the hospital for their injuries, SFPD said. As of 10:30 p.m., both are hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim was treated at the scene and released by medics.

SFPD said took the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect is a man whose age and place of residence were not released by SFPD.

The victims were not identified by police.

Juanita Way is located near Mt. Davidson. SFPD did not further specify where on Juanita Way the residence was.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.