2 hospitalized after Tesla factory fire in Fremont

FREMONT (BCN) – A two-alarm fire at the Tesla factory in Fremont sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, a fire department spokeswoman said.
The fire was reported at 12:41 p.m. at the electric car maker site at 45500 Fremont Blvd. and was found in a boiler room on the third floor of the administration building there, Fremont fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said.
Two people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital. An update on their injuries was not immediately available.
Filters for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system caught fire, but crews knocked down the flames by about 1:20 p.m., Knowles said. As of 3 p.m., firefighters were working to clear smoke from the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
