2 hospitalized after Tesla factory fire in Fremont

FREMONT (BCN) – A two-alarm fire at the Tesla factory in Fremont sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, a fire department spokeswoman said.

The fire was reported at 12:41 p.m. at the electric car maker site at 45500 Fremont Blvd. and was found in a boiler room on the third floor of the administration building there, Fremont fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said.

Two people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital. An update on their injuries was not immediately available.

Update: The fire at Tesla was knocked down at approx 1:20 PM and was isolated to a boiler room on the 3rd floor of the Administration Building. The large filters for the HVAC system caught on fire. Firefighters are now clearing the smoke and checking for extension. pic.twitter.com/njNN3lcIK3 — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) December 21, 2021

Filters for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system caught fire, but crews knocked down the flames by about 1:20 p.m., Knowles said. As of 3 p.m., firefighters were working to clear smoke from the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

