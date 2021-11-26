2 hospitalized, dog dead in Palo Alto crash

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are hospitalized with severe injuries and their dog had to be euthanized after they drove into a tree while fleeing from police, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

An officer said they came across an illegal slideshow around 1 a.m. Friday in the area of Embarcadero Road, near the Palo Alto Baylands Nature Preserve. Four vehicles began to flee once the officer turned on their lights and sirens, police said.

One driver in a red Chevrolet Camaro ended up swiping one of the tires of a police car as they fled before slamming into the tree in the 1900 block of Embarcadero Road, police said.

The Palo Alto Fire Department was called to assist the driver and passenger with their injuries – a man and a woman in their 20s, police said. They are both in intensive care. A small dog in the car also had major injuries from the crash and had to be euthanized.

Police said they did not chase after the other three drivers. No officers were injured.