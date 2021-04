SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A double motorcycle crash in San Mateo County resulted in two hospitalizations Saturday afternoon.

Two motorcyclists collided on Highway 1 near Gazos Creek, officials said.

The two were taken to the hospital.

MOTORCYCLISTS COLLIDE: Two motorcyclists were hospitalized after colliding on Highway 1 near Gazos Creek this afternoon. San Mateo County Fire, Coastside Fire, Santa Cruz County Fire, @calstar @AMR_Social @CAStateParks @SMCSheriff @CHP_RedwoodCity responded. pic.twitter.com/kWWZuVNxno — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 3, 2021

Their current medical condition is unclear at this time.

No other details were immediately available.