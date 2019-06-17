2 hurt in Caldecott Tunnel shooting

A person was shot in the head and another hurt while they were traveling westbound through the fourth bore of the Caldecott Tunnel.

CHP is still looking for the shooter or shooters who opened fire in the tunnel.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the tunnel on Highway 24 between Oakland and Moraga.

The driver of one car was headed westbound in the tunnel when he or she was struck by gunfire by someone in another car, also in the tunnel.

The driver was hit in the head and was taken to the hospital; the driver’s passenger was also injured.

Authorities said the injuries of both victims are non-life threatening.

The tunnel was closed for nearly three hours as CHP investigated the scene.

The tunnel is now open.

The CHP says the shooter’s car may be white, but no other information has been provided.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident.

