2 hurt in separate drive-by shootings in San Francisco

Two people were injured in two separate drive-by shootings in San Francisco overnight.

The first shooting happened last night near Kirkwood Avenue and Earl Street in the Hunters Point neighborhood.

The shooter fired at a group of people from a car, hitting a 57-year-old man.

He was treated at a local hospital.

The second shooting happened on Alemany Boulevard near Gates Street in the Bernal Heights neighborhood.

The shooter drove up alongside a car of a 20-year-old man and shot him.

The man is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.

