2 hurt in stabbing in downtown Petaluma

PETALUMA (BCN) — Two men were stabbed by a group of four assailants outdoors in downtown Petaluma early Saturday after area bars had closed for the night, police said.

At 4:09 a.m., Petaluma police received a report that two men had been stabbed between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Kentucky Street.

They then fled and, realizing they had been injured, went to a hospital, where police spoke with them, Sgt. Ryan McGreevy said in a statement.

The victims had been waiting for a ride when they were attacked by four other men, one wearing a beanie, McGreevy said. The victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are investigating the incident and encourage anyone with relevant information to contact Officer N. Acton at 707-778-4372 or nacton@cityofpetaluma.org.

