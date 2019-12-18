2 in Marin County die from flu

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – Marin County public health officials have confirmed one person died at the end of November and another person died in the first week of December – both from the flu.

Now health officials are reminding residents to get vaccinated if you haven’t done so already.

Flu season has hit early this season, and activity across the country is rising.

Already so far 24 people in California have died of the flu, including three children.

Nationwide this year, 1,300 people have died from the flu – 10 of which were children in the U.S.

The holidays can put you more at risk of getting the flu as people travel more and get together at family gatherings.

Reminder – symptoms include a fever that lasts three to four days, severe body aches, chills, cough, and overall fatigue.

Public health officials say this season’s vaccine is protective against the most common types of flu.

Beyond the vaccine, officials say you can wash your hands more than normal and if you are sick, stay away from others and disinfect surface areas shared in homes and work spaces.

