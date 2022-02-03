2 injured, 22 displaced by San Francisco apartment fire

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

3036 16th St, San Francisco, CA (Google Maps)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A two-alarm fire early Thursday in San Francisco’s Mission District sent two people to the hospital and displaced a total of 22 people.

Crews responded to a 12:18 a.m. report of the fire at 3036 16th St., where a debris fire that is believed to have started outside the building wound up damaging 13 units.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation injuries and 20 more were displaced in the incident.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 1:46 a.m. and began an investigation, according to a 3:16 a.m. tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

thumbnail_oakland roots 2
February 10 2022 02:55 pm