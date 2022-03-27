PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a shooting in a Pinole parking lot Sunday night, police told KRON4.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. when an argument inside a bowling alley near the 1400 block of Pinole Valley Road lead to shots being fired.

Two victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are currently alive, police said.

Police are still working to find a suspect.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.