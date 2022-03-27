PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a shooting in a Pinole parking lot Sunday night, police told KRON4.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. when an argument inside a bowling alley near the 1400 block of Pinole Valley Road lead to shots being fired.
Two victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are currently alive, police said.
Police are still working to find a suspect.
Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.